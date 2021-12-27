Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona Will Not Sign Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech in January Despite Transfer Rumours

Author:

Barcelona will not sign Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech in the January transfer window as they have instead opted to bring in Man City winger Ferran Torres, according to reports.

The Catalan club were previously linked with Ziyech as a 'plan B' if they failed in a move for Torres.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have got their first choice so will not sign Ziyech in Janaury.

imago1008793216h

According to reports, Ziyech is 'not satisfied' with the limited game time he is receiving under manager Thomas Tuchel in west London and has received interest from elsewhere too.

This means that the Moroccan could still leave Stamford Bridge in January, just not for Barcelona.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly eyeing up a move for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech with the money they will receive when they sell Erling Haaland.

Read More

imago1008770215h

Ziyech has been linked with Dortmund for a while now, as speculation has mounted, especially since the departure of wide playmaker Jadon Sancho, who moved to Manchester United in the summer.

AC Milan have also been linked with a move for the 28-year-old as they believe he would suit a number 10 role at the San Siro.

Ziyech has previously been vocal about his playing time, believing he deserves to start for Chelsea.

"I think I'm one of Chelsea's best eleven," he said. "But a manager chooses his team game by game, and he decides what he needs.

"It's up to me to show him that I should be playing, and I think I'm on the right track now."

imago1008793215h
