Report: Barcelona Yet to Make Official Offer for Antonio Rudiger

Barcelona are yet to have made an official bid for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger amid his potential exit, according to reports.

The Blues man has been at the club since 2017 when he joined from Serie A side Roma, and has gone on to become one of the west London side's most important players.

However his contract at Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season, with a number of clubs showing interest in signing him as a free agent.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, the La Liga giants have not yet made an 'official bid' for the German defender.

There has only been 'direct contacts' with his agents as the centre-back assesses his options for next season.

Reports in May suggested that he had agreed a four year deal with Juventus, but those were soon rubbished.

It is also believed that two of Chelsea's Premier League rivals are showing an interest in his services, with one of them being Manchester United.

IMAGO / PA Images

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has also revealed he is confident of keeping the defender, even though there has been long term interest from the Catalan side.

Since Rudiger joined the World and European Champions nearly five years ago, Rudiger has made 192 appearances in all competitions for the Blues, with 11 goals and seven assists to his name from the centre of defence.

His performances at the back were crucial to their Champions League success last season, and he will be hot property on the transfer market should he leave the club.

