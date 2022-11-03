Report: Ben Chilwell A Doubt For World Cup Through Injury

The left-back pulled up with a hamstring injury in the final minute of added time during his side's 2-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb last night and was visibly upset as he was helped off the field by the medical staff at the end of the match.

Despite having already qualified from Group E, Graham Potter's team selection raised some questions amongst the fanbase, with the boss starting many players would be expected to play against Arsenal on Sunday.

It's another huge blow for Chelsea, who already have Reece James and Wesley Fofana missing from their backline, while Gareth Southgate also has to decide what to do with regards to his England defence for the World Cup with James and Kyle Walker already a doubt.

Chilwell pulled up with his injury during a chase with a Zagreb player IMAGO / Colorsport

On Chilwell's injury, Potter said: "You'd have to say he is a doubt for the World Cup.

"I spoke to him briefly afterwards and he said he felt something as he set off on his run, so he's really disappointed.

"We'll need to scan it, so fingers crossed it isn't as bad as it seems."

With Chilwell and Reece James both injured, Chelsea find themselves in the same situation as they did almost 12 months ago, when the pair both became injured and were out for an extended period of time.

James picked up his knee injury last month against AC Milan IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues almost had another injury scare early on last night, when Kalidou Koulibaly went down holding the back of his knee, the Senegalese originally a doubt for last night's game with a knee issue. Thankfully, the defender was able to play on and he completed 90 minutes unscathed.

Read More Chelsea Stories