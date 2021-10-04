Report: Ben Chilwell Disappointed With Thomas Tuchel's Treatment

Ben Chilwell has been left disappointed by Thomas Tuchel's treatment of him this season at Chelsea, according to reports.

The 24-year-old has had a difficult start to the 2021/22 campaign, or even ever since the Champions League final triumph back in May.

Chilwell didn't feature for England at all at the European Championships and came back to Chelsea to find himself playing second fiddle to Marcos Alonso at left wing-back.

Tuchel explained his reasoning for Alonso playing over the England international at the start of the season, which also coincided with the Spaniard's impressive form at the start of the season.

Chilwell has now played four games this season, two of which have come in their last two matches against Juventus and Southampton. He came on at half-time for Alonso in Turin, while he started on Saturday against the Saints - getting on the scoresheet in the final minutes to seal a 3-1 win.

But the Athletic have revealed that the 24-year-old has been 'disappointed' at the treatment handed to him by Tuchel and his reluctance to play him this season.

Chilwell though, has 'reacted positively' to the situation, continuing to prove himself in training to show he is worthy of playing for the European champions.

Now with the international break underway, Chelsea's next match is away to Brentford in the Premier League. Chilwell will now be hoping to get a run of consecutive matches in the side to get back to his form of last season.

