Report: Ben Chilwell To Have Scan Today On Hamstring Injury

The worst thing that can happen to a football player is a big injury before a big International tournament, especially the World Cup. Ben Chilwell will be feeling that pain right now.

The England left-back suffered a hamstring injury in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, and left the stadium on crutches. The injury immediately did not look good.

Graham Potter spoke today on the situation regarding the injury, and the manager himself stated that it did indeed look serious.

Ben Chilwell will have a scan today on his hamstring injury. IMAGO / Colorsport

The Chelsea manager confirmed earlier today that Chilwell was to have a scan on the hamstring injury. The scan had to wait until today to allow the swelling to go down, and that in itself is not a good sign for the Chelsea full-back.

Speaking about the injury, Graham Potter had this to say,

"We need to let the swelling settle down hence the delay on the scan. We'll know more tomorrow. I wouldn't say I fear the worst but we all saw the nature of the injury & I can't say it looks positive."

According to Ben Jacobs, Chilwell is expected to miss the World Cup and could be out for 12 weeks, which would keep him out even after everyone returns for the World Cup. The news is terrible for Chelsea, as he has been performing well lately.

Bad news for Chelsea, and we wish Ben Chilwell a speedy recovery!

