Report: Billy Gilmour allowed to leave Chelsea on loan in January

Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour could be set to depart the club on loan in January with Thomas Tuchel in line to be announced as manager in the near future.

Gilmour, 19, had mainly featured for the Blues in cup competitions this season under Frank Lampard since returning from a knee injury in mid-November.

Sources have confirmed to the Mirror that Gilmour will be allowed to leave on loan in January with the likes of Aston Villa, West Brom, Wolves and Crystal Palace all interested.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The Scotsman sustained a knee injury back in July 2020 against Crystal Palace, just months after breaking into the first-team.



Gilmour has only made featured just twice in the Premier League this season and despite possessing ability ahead of his years, he's found it difficult to seal a berth in the squad as he's faced stiff competition from N'Golo Kanté, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in the middle of the park.

With the European Championship coming in the summer, Gilmour needs to be playing week-in, week-out in order to break into the Scotland squad.

According to Todofichajes, Lampard was adamant on keeping Gilmour in his ranks till the end of the season but with Tuchel set to be take over the reigns at Stamford Bridge, it'd be beneficial for Gilmour to make a loan switch for regular game-time.

