Report: Chelsea Face Fixture Disruption After Club World Cup Decision

Chelsea are facing more disruption in regards to the Club World Cup as FIFA are planning to reschedule the tournament from December to a new fixture slot next year.

The Blues are set to compete to become World Champions after their impressive UEFA Champions League victory last season.

As per ESPN, FIFA are looking to move the competition to next year and February is the most likely option.

Currently Thomas Tuchel's side only have four scheduled fixtures for the month, although this could increased depending on progress in the FA Cup, Champions League and Carabao Cup.

The Blues are also set to take a two week break during the month as all Premier League clubs will be granted a rest, but Chelsea may be forced to play through the fortnite in the new host country.

Japan will no longer host the tournament, with rumours surrounding Qatar and Saudi Arabia as potential replacements.

A European club has won the last eight editions of the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea the last Champions League-winning team to fail to lift the trophy when they lost to Brazilian side Corinthians in Yokohama in Dec 2012.

Tuchel's side will be looking to add the trophy to their cabinet to become World Champions this season.

