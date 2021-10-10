Report: Blow for Chelsea as Antonio Rudiger Misses Germany Training Due to Injury

Chelsea have been handed a blow as they return to Premier League action after the international break, with Antonio Rudiger suffering an injury as he misses Germany's final training session of the break, according to reports.

The defender, who is out of contract next summer, has picked up an injury as the Germans prepare to face North Macedonia.

As per BILD, Rudiger has missed his national team's final training session due to back problems.

The report states that he was absent from the training session, staying at the team hotel with back problems.

The final decision regarding his involvement in the match, which could see the Germans qualify for the 2022 World Cup, will not be decided until Monday.

The Blues have had Romelu Lukaku return to Cobham early following a similar injury scare as the Belgian is suffering from 'muscle fatigue'.

Christian Pulisic also suffered an injury on international duty during the last break and has not featured since, missing out on the USMNT squad for October as he is hopeful of returning from injury next week.

It remains to be seen as to the extent of Rudiger's injury but Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to have the defender back in time to face Brentford next week.

