    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Blow for Chelsea as Antonio Rudiger Misses Germany Training Due to Injury

    Another injury.
    Author:

    Chelsea have been handed a blow as they return to Premier League action after the international break, with Antonio Rudiger suffering an injury as he misses Germany's final training session of the break, according to reports.

    The defender, who is out of contract next summer, has picked up an injury as the Germans prepare to face North Macedonia.

    As per BILD, Rudiger has missed his national team's final training session due to back problems.

    sipa_35377818

    The report states that he was absent from the training session, staying at the team hotel with back problems. 

    The final decision regarding his involvement in the match, which could see the Germans qualify for the 2022 World Cup, will not be decided until Monday.

    The Blues have had Romelu Lukaku return to Cobham early following a similar injury scare as the Belgian is suffering from 'muscle fatigue'.

    sipa_35376067

    Christian Pulisic also suffered an injury on international duty during the last break and has not featured since, missing out on the USMNT squad for October as he is hopeful of returning from injury next week.

    It remains to be seen as to the extent of Rudiger's injury but Thomas Tuchel will be hoping to have the defender back in time to face Brentford next week.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35372862
    News

    Report: Blow for Chelsea as Antonio Rudiger Misses Germany Training Due to Injury

    just now
    sipa_35322693
    News

    Marcos Alonso Speaks Ahead of Spain's Nations League Final Clash With France

    25 minutes ago
    sipa_35324136
    Transfer News

    Report: Two Clubs 'Showed Interest' in Andreas Christensen Amid Chelsea Contract Renewal

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_35324216
    Transfer News

    Report: Rudiger Offered Contract Worth €11M By Chelsea

    55 minutes ago
    sipa_35373793 (3)
    Transfer News

    Report: Antionio Rudiger Wants 'One More Step' in Career Amid Real Madrid Interest

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35236754 (1)
    News

    'It's Incredible' - Kai Havertz Shares Delight With Chelsea Chant

    1 hour ago
    Tuchel confused
    News

    Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission on Juventus & Man City Loss

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35324136
    News

    Report: Andreas Christensen Has 'Agreement in Place' to Extend Chelsea Contract

    2 hours ago