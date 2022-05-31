Skip to main content

Report: Boehly-Clearlake Consider Adding Ex-Player to New Chelsea Board

The Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium, who were successful in completing the purchase of Chelsea Football Club, are considering adding a former player to their new-look board, according to reports.

The sale was officially confirmed on Monday, putting an end to 19 years of ownership under Roman Abramovich.

As per the Daily Mail, Chelsea are now exploring the option of adding a former player to their board under the Boehly-Clearlake consortium. 

imago1012303997h

The board is expected to include Boehly, Mark Walter, Clearlake co-founder Behdad Eghbali and Swiss businessman Hansjorg Wyss, who formed the consortium to take over the club.

Daniel Finkelstein and Barbara Charone are also set to take up non-executive roles as part of the successful group who succeed Abramovich at Stamford Bridge.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A former player will be considered to be added to the board also, with the group looking at European success such as at Bayern Munich and Ajax.

imago1012248357h

The Germans have Franz Beckenbauer and Uli Hoeness as their 'honorary presidents', with the Dutch Giants seeing Edwin van der Sar operate as chief executive.

Chelsea have a host of legends they can choose from, with the likes Petr Cech and John Terry already holding roles at the club.

It is unclear as to who will be in consideration for a place on the board but former players will remain under consideration.

In the short-term, the Boehly-Clearlake ownership will 'lean on the expertise' of Marina Granovskaia and Brice Buck during a transition period, with it unclear as to whether they remain part of the long-term plan at Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012194214h
News

Report: Chelsea Rejected Antonio Rudiger Contract Extension in 2020 Due to 'Small Signing-On Bonus'

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011820812h
Features/Opinions

Who Todd Boehly’s First Chelsea Signings Could Be This summer

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1012248784h
News

Chelsea Megastore Re-Opens Following Boehly-Clearlake Consortium Takeover

By Nick Emms11 hours ago
imago1012339505h
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Preparing to Challenge Chelsea for Chicago Fire's Gabriel Slonina

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1012248794h
News

UK Government Issues Statement Following Chelsea Sale to Todd Boehly-Clearlake Consortium

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1012071573h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Challenge Manchester United & Tottenham Hotspur for Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011819713h
News

Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital Consortium: Meet Chelsea’s New Owners’ After £4.25BN Takeover Completed

By Matt Debono13 hours ago
imago1012248417h
Features/Opinions

Chelsea Fans Name Transfer Targets for Thomas Tuchel After £4.25BN Takeover

By Nick Emms14 hours ago