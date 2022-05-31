Report: Boehly-Clearlake Consider Adding Ex-Player to New Chelsea Board

The Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital consortium, who were successful in completing the purchase of Chelsea Football Club, are considering adding a former player to their new-look board, according to reports.

The sale was officially confirmed on Monday, putting an end to 19 years of ownership under Roman Abramovich.

As per the Daily Mail, Chelsea are now exploring the option of adding a former player to their board under the Boehly-Clearlake consortium.

The board is expected to include Boehly, Mark Walter, Clearlake co-founder Behdad Eghbali and Swiss businessman Hansjorg Wyss, who formed the consortium to take over the club.

Daniel Finkelstein and Barbara Charone are also set to take up non-executive roles as part of the successful group who succeed Abramovich at Stamford Bridge.

A former player will be considered to be added to the board also, with the group looking at European success such as at Bayern Munich and Ajax.

The Germans have Franz Beckenbauer and Uli Hoeness as their 'honorary presidents', with the Dutch Giants seeing Edwin van der Sar operate as chief executive.

Chelsea have a host of legends they can choose from, with the likes Petr Cech and John Terry already holding roles at the club.

It is unclear as to who will be in consideration for a place on the board but former players will remain under consideration.

In the short-term, the Boehly-Clearlake ownership will 'lean on the expertise' of Marina Granovskaia and Brice Buck during a transition period, with it unclear as to whether they remain part of the long-term plan at Chelsea.

