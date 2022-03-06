Skip to main content
Report: Boehly & Wyss Unlikely to Meet Abramovich's Chelsea Valuation

Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss' consortium are unlikely to pay the £3 billion asking price of Roman Abramovich to buy Chelsea Football Club, according to reports.

The Russian confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

However, as per Sky Sports, the Swiss-American consortium are unlikely to meet the latest asking price.

Wyss and Boehly were increasingly confident of buying the club from the Russian, however have had a bid rejected, alerting other potential suitors to the availability of the club.

Sky sports state that Boehly attempted to buy Chelsea three years ago for an undervaluation of £2.2 billion and is still keen to purchase a Premier League club.

Read More

This year, he has teamed up with Wyss in an attempt to buy the club from Abramovich but the pair are unlikely to pay the £3 billion asking price.

There are several alternative interested parties, with two further names emerging earlier.

Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak also claims to be in negotiations with Roman Abramovich's lawyers to purchase Chelsea Football Club.

However, the Raine Group have stated that Chelsea will not rush into sale as they wish to find the right owner for the club.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," CEO Joe Ravitch stated.

