Report: Chelsea Will Still be Able to Use Five Substitutions in Carabao Cup

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Boost for Blues as Chelsea Will be Allowed to Make Five Substitutions in Carabao Cup Clash With Southampton

    Author:

    Chelsea will still be able to make a maximum of five substitutions in this season's Carabao Cup.

    The Blues are in the round of 16 of the tournament, where they will play Southampton at home at the end of the month. 

    They beat Aston Villa in the previous round thanks to a winning penalty from Reece James in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in normal time. 

    sipa_35197848

    According to Mike Keegan, "clubs WILL be allowed to make five subs in the remainder of the Carabao Cup".

    In normal Premier League fixtures, clubs are only able to make three substitutions during a game. However, UEFA are also continuing the same five substitutions rule from last season throughout all of their competitions.

    The rule gives managers more opportunity to rotate players especially when teams have busy schedules, in particular Chelsea who play around two games a week.

    sipa_35187775

    Last season the Blues were knocked out of the cup by Tottenham Hotspur in their opening game of the competition, losing on penalties.

    The last time they reached the final of the tournament was back in 2019 where, once again, a penalty shootout was needed to decide the result, this time losing to Manchester City after a 0-0 draw in normal time.

    Chelsea will face Southampton in the next round of the cup, a team they have already beaten this season.

    Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell were all on hand to guide the Blues to a 3-1 win at the start of the month.

    Their next game is against Brentford on Saturday evening.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35189012
    News

    Report: Chelsea Will Still be Able to Use Five Substitutions in Carabao Cup

    13 seconds ago
    sipa_35574321
    News

    Norwich City Manager Daniel Farke Heaps Praise on Chelsea Youngster Billy Gilmour

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35136060
    News

    Revealed: Chelsea on Verge of Making History With Victory Over Brentford

    45 minutes ago
    sipa_35188266 (1)
    News

    'We Cannot Wait for Players' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Chelsea Squad Message Over Team Selection

    54 minutes ago
    burnley-v-chelsea-premier-league
    News

    Olivier Giroud Praises Tammy Abraham After Pair Departed Chelsea for Italy

    1 hour ago
    sipa_34933361
    News

    Thomas Tuchel 'Trusts' Anthony Taylor to Have 'Best Performance' During Brentford vs Chelsea

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35374466 (2)
    News

    ‘A Group of Friends’ - Tuchel Reveals Tight Chelsea Bond Ahead of Brentford ClashDraft SharePreviewPublish

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35373124 (1)
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Hands Timo Werner Chelsea Challenge for Brentford Clash

    1 hour ago