Report: Chelsea Will Still be Able to Use Five Substitutions in Carabao Cup

Chelsea will still be able to make a maximum of five substitutions in this season's Carabao Cup.

The Blues are in the round of 16 of the tournament, where they will play Southampton at home at the end of the month.

They beat Aston Villa in the previous round thanks to a winning penalty from Reece James in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

According to Mike Keegan, "clubs WILL be allowed to make five subs in the remainder of the Carabao Cup".

In normal Premier League fixtures, clubs are only able to make three substitutions during a game. However, UEFA are also continuing the same five substitutions rule from last season throughout all of their competitions.

The rule gives managers more opportunity to rotate players especially when teams have busy schedules, in particular Chelsea who play around two games a week.

Last season the Blues were knocked out of the cup by Tottenham Hotspur in their opening game of the competition, losing on penalties.

The last time they reached the final of the tournament was back in 2019 where, once again, a penalty shootout was needed to decide the result, this time losing to Manchester City after a 0-0 draw in normal time.

Chelsea will face Southampton in the next round of the cup, a team they have already beaten this season.

Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell were all on hand to guide the Blues to a 3-1 win at the start of the month.

Their next game is against Brentford on Saturday evening.

