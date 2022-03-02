Skip to main content
Report: Borussia Dortmund Interested in Chelsea's Timo Werner Despite Lack of 'Concrete Negotiations'

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are interested in Chelsea forward Timo Werner but concrete negotiations are yet to take place, according to reports.

The forward has struggled for game time this season and could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

As per Sky Germany, via Get German Football News, Dortmund are interested in signing the forward but negotiations have not yet taken place.

Last summer it was reported that Werner was a target for the German side as they put him on a shortlist of players they may look to sigh should Erling Haaland depart.

The Norwegian has rumoured interest from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid, and was heavily linked with Chelsea over the summer. 

Read More

The arrival of club record signing Romelu Lukaku has seen Werner drop to the bench this season and he could look to depart.

Werner was also linked with Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United but opted to stay at Chelsea this season.

Speaking previously on his future, Werner discussed his desire for regular football.

“I don’t know anything about the deadline," he said over his future. "Of course, I can’t be satisfied if I don’t play. Of course, I want to be a regular in a big team.

“But I’m not saying that if I don’t start 10 or 15 games before Christmas, I really want to leave. Things happen relatively quickly in football. I have to look at the bigger picture to make my decision.”

