Report: Borussia Dortmund 'Not Happy' With Thomas Tuchel's Comments Over Chelsea's Erling Haaland Interest

Borussia Dortmund are not happy with their former boss and current Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who publicly admitted the Blues' interest in Erling Haaland.

Chelsea were linked with the 21-year-old heavily in the summer but opted to sign Romelu Lukaku instead.

As per BILD, Tuchel's comments have not gone down down well with the bosses at Dortmund.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

BILD continue to report that they believe that the 'not so loved ex-trainer is launching the first public attack'.

This could make Chelsea's pursuit for the striker more complicated after they tried to sign him last summer.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Blues will go back in for the youngster but Tuchel's comment certainly hinted at a potential transfer.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

What did Thomas Tuchel say?

The Chelsea boss recently admitted the Blues had shown interest but a deal was never close, however they will continue to monitor the centre-forward.

"I don’t think we not really were close to get him. But let us see what will happen the next weeks.

"We have talked about Haaland a couple of times also in the transfer window. It looked unrealistic and not possible to do.

"Of course we talk about regularly about him because he is a fantastic player and a profile at Dortmund, which is a big rival for us in the Champions League."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube