Report: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea were held against Brighton in the Premier League on New Years Day after an outstanding equaliser from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Cesar Azpilucueta got the opening goal of the game in the first-half after he tapped into an empty net. But Brighton found the leveller with ten minutes to go through an unbelievable acrobatic effort from Jahanbakhsh.

----------

Frank Lampard made plenty of changes to his Chelsea side from the side that started against Arsenal. 

Reece James returned from injury, whilst Christian Pulisic and Jorginho headed back into the side. 

Mateo Kovacic and Emerson Palmieri were dropped to the bench. 

----------

Reece James was a lively figure for the Blues early on and he had the first chance of the game. Out wide on the right, he struck an effort at goal, but it was scuffed and went wide of the near post. 

Brighton had a chance for themselves less than a minute later as Alzate found space on the edge of the box to manoeuvre a shot, but his strike curled away from goal. 

But ten minutes into the affair at the Amex, Chelsea took the lead, a deserved one too. Willian whipped in an out-swinging corner which Kurt Zouma met and nodded back across goal; Abraham was there to swing at goal, but Aaron Mooy's attempted clearance fell straight to Cesar Azpilicueta who fired home to give the Blues an early lead. 

Graham Potter was forced into an early change though. Reece James collided with Dan Burn in the air, and the Seagulls defender damaged his shoulder and was replaced by the Brazilian Bernardo. 

Chelsea then had a brilliant chance to double their lead on the south coast. Tammy Abraham ran at the Brighton goal, and he looked for goal but his shot was deflected away. But Willian was free on the right-hand side and if the 22-year-old had found the pass, Frank Lampard's side could have been in a much more comfortable position.

Brighton grew into the game towards the end of the first-half; Kepa Arrizabalaga was forced into an excellent save to deny Trossard after Christian Pulisic was intercepted on the edge of the Brighton box before the hosts broke. 

It was an even affair in the second-half, as Christian Pulisic tried his luck after he cut in on right-foot, but fizzed his effort wide of the near post.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was given minutes by Frank Lampard as he replaced Christian Pulisic. Mateo Kovacic also came on for Mason Mount to close the game out.

Pressure was mounting on Chelsea and Kepa Arrizabalaga made a fine save to deny the hosts a leveller. The ball fell to Connolly inside the box, he swung and hit it at goal but the Spaniard clawed it away to keep the Blues' lead in tact. 

Brighton found their deserved leveller through Alireza Jahanbakhsh. The midfielder attempted a bicycle kick from the corner, and connected with it magnificently to give Kepa Arrizabalaga zero chance of saving it. 

Screenshot 2020-01-01 at 14.27.35
Alireza Jahanbakhsh celebrating a fine acrobatic effort to bag his second goal in as many games.Getty Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi then had a great chance to restore the Blues' lead, but he could only put his glorious effort high and wide. 

Kepa Arrizabalaga was called into action again as he denied Martin Montoya with his feet. 

----------

Chelsea ended 2019 with a win away from home, but they have to settle for just a point at the start of 2020 as a screamer denies them all three points on New Years Day. 

Frank Lampard will be disappointed having lead early on, but there was nothing Kepa Arrizabalaga could do, who had kept Chelsea in the game on several occasions. 

It's time for a break from the Premier League for now as Frank Lampard's side turn their attentions now to the FA Cup as they await Nottingham Forest in the third round at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

----------

