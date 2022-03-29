Report: Broughton's Chelsea Bid Handed Boost as Crystal Palace Co-Owner Textor Ready to Purchase Harris & Blitzer's Shares

Sir Martin Broughton has been handed a boost in his pursuit to purchase Chelsea as Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor is ready to step in and purchase John Harris and David Blitzer's shares in the Eagles, which would allow them to meet the Premier League criteria to become Blues owners.

This comes as Broughton's consortium are joined by a consortium headed by Todd Boehly, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca in the four-name shortlist drafted by Raine Group.

As per Standard Sport, Broughton's bid has been handed a boost as there is interest in Harris and Blitzer's shares in Crystal Palace.

It was previously reported that Broughton's bid was at risk due to Harris and Blitzer currently owning stakes in Crystal Palace.

This would leave the pair with just a month to divest or dilute their shares in Crystal Palace in order to take over at Chelsea by the end of Apri.

Standard Sport state that the sudden exit of two of their main investors would threaten to destabilise Palace, but Textor is ready to step in and purchase Harris and Blitzer’s shares.

Textor paid £87.5 milliom for an almost 40 per cent stake in Palace in August last year to join Harris, Blitzer and chairman Steve Parish on the Palace board.

He is now ready to increase his share in the Club, with Blitzer and Harris given the green light to pursue their bid for Chelsea.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in the hunt for the Blues but Raine have now confirmed the process is moving as planned, with preferred bidders already informed of their success before being handed the opportunity to improve their bids.

