Report: Broughtons's 'Celebritization & Popularity Contest' in Chelsea Bid Was 'Not Received Well'

Sir Martin Broughton's bid for Chelsea failed due to his 'celebritization' of the process, with Raine Group deeming his party to have attempted to make the sale of the club a popularity contest, it has been reported.

It was revealed that Broughton and his group were unsuccessful in their bid to buy the club as Todd Boehly's consortium entered exclusive talks with Chelsea as the preferred bidder.

As per Ben Jacobs, it is believed that Broughton's bid for Chelsea fell short as it required partial funding via loans whilst the 'celebritization' (as labelled by a Raine source) of the bid was not well received, being seen as turning the bid into a 'popularity contest'.

IMAGO / Newscast

Broughton would have paid for the club with money acquired by loans and he also added two prominent, well known athletes to his bid.

Serena Williams, tennis star and Sir Lewis Hamilton of Formula One stardom were both involved in the bid and pledged £10 million to Broughton's party.

However, Raine did not receive this well and saw the inclusion of Hamilton, an Arsenal fan, and Williams, a Real Madrid fan, as an attempt to turn the bidding process into a popularity contest.

IMAGO / photothek

After final pitches were made this week at Stamford Bridge from the three consortiums to Chelsea officials in a final attempt to get ahead in the race but it is Boehly's camp who have come out on top.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe made a late attempt to win the club as he bid £4 billion and has yet to be told whether his bid has been rejected.

,Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube