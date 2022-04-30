Skip to main content

Report: Broughtons's 'Celebritization & Popularity Contest' in Chelsea Bid Was 'Not Received Well'

Sir Martin Broughton's bid for Chelsea failed due to his 'celebritization' of the process, with Raine Group deeming his party to have attempted to make the sale of the club a popularity contest, it has been reported.

It was revealed that Broughton and his group were unsuccessful in their bid to buy the club as Todd Boehly's consortium entered exclusive talks with Chelsea as the preferred bidder.

As per Ben Jacobs, it is believed that Broughton's bid for Chelsea fell short as it required partial funding via loans whilst the 'celebritization' (as labelled by a Raine source) of the bid was not well received, being seen as turning the bid into a 'popularity contest'.

imago0052014001h

Broughton would have paid for the club with money acquired by loans and he also added two prominent, well known athletes to his bid.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Serena Williams, tennis star and Sir Lewis Hamilton of Formula One stardom were both involved in the bid and pledged £10 million to Broughton's party.

However, Raine did not receive this well and saw the inclusion of Hamilton, an Arsenal fan, and Williams, a Real Madrid fan, as an attempt to turn the bidding process into a popularity contest.

imago0078499510h

After final pitches were made this week at Stamford Bridge from the three consortiums to Chelsea officials in a final attempt to get ahead in the race but it is Boehly's camp who have come out on top.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe made a late attempt to win the club as he bid £4 billion and has yet to be told whether his bid has been rejected.

,Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011158205h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono27 minutes ago
imago1011635307h
Features/Opinions

Player Profile: Chelsea Linked Josko Gvardiol

By Finn Williams39 minutes ago
imago1010662128h
Match Coverage

Preview: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Matt Debono42 minutes ago
imago1011294961h
News

Report: Stephen Pagliuca's Chelsea Takeover Bid 'Lacked Clear Roadmap'

By Jago Hemming45 minutes ago
imago0043570709h
News

Report: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Bid to Take Over Chelsea Has Received 'Serious Consideration'

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago0043570705h
News

Revealed: Sir Jim Ratcliffe Met With Bruce Buck Ahead of Late Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0043570703h
News

Report: Chelsea Anticipated Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Last-Minute £4.25B Takeover Bid

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010359425h
News

'It's Not Easy' - Kai Havertz on Pressure of Performing for Chelsea After Big Money Move

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago