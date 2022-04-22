The remaining three Chelsea bidders all want Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and chairman Bruce Buck to remain at the helm of the club, according to reports.

Todd Boehly's consortium, a group headed by Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca's party are the three final bidders for Chelsea.

As per the Evening Standard, Chelsea's prospective new owners have assured Granovskaia and Buck that they wish for them to remain at the club if they are successful in their bids.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The report states that it is understood that during discussions with club executives before submitting final offers, all three parties made it clear that continuity was seen as vital to their strategy.

Granovskaia's expertise in football is valued hugely by the three bidding groups, who have informed her that they will provide funds to keep hold of and add to their existing squad.

This could be a boost in the race to sign Antonio Rudiger to a new deal, as Chelsea were unwilling to match his wage demands under Roman Abramovich previously.

IMAGO / PA Images

Furthermore, Buck is also seen as important to ensure a smooth transition once the club is sold.

It is not clear whether Granovskaia would be open to staying at Chelsea, having a strong relationship with Abramovich as he is selling the club.

With one preferred bidder expected to be announced next week, the wait for Chelsea fans to know who will succeed the Russian should soon be over sooner rather than later.



