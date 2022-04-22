Skip to main content

Report: Bruce Buck & Marina Granovskaia Given Assurances by All Three Chelsea Bidders

The remaining three Chelsea bidders all want Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and chairman Bruce Buck to remain at the helm of the club, according to reports.

Todd Boehly's consortium, a group headed by Sir Martin Broughton and Stephen Pagliuca's party are the three final bidders for Chelsea.

As per the Evening Standard, Chelsea's prospective new owners have assured Granovskaia and Buck that they wish for them to remain at the club if they are successful in their bids.

imago0041027187h

The report states that it is understood that during discussions with club executives before submitting final offers, all three parties made it clear that continuity was seen as vital to their strategy.

Granovskaia's expertise in football is valued hugely by the three bidding groups, who have informed her that they will provide funds to keep hold of and add to their existing squad.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This could be a boost in the race to sign Antonio Rudiger to a new deal, as Chelsea were unwilling to match his wage demands under Roman Abramovich previously.

imago1011289570h (1)

Furthermore, Buck is also seen as important to ensure a smooth transition once the club is sold.

It is not clear whether Granovskaia would be open to staying at Chelsea, having a strong relationship with Abramovich as he is selling the club.

With one preferred bidder expected to be announced next week, the wait for Chelsea fans to know who will succeed the Russian should soon be over sooner rather than later.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011113867h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

By Matt Debono27 minutes ago
imago1011278189h
Transfer News

Report: Carlo Ancelotti 'Personally Asked' for Real Madrid to Sign Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

By Nick Emms59 minutes ago
imago1011278180h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Antonio Rudiger Blow as Chelsea Face West Ham

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011278052h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea's Top Four Position in Premier League is Not Secure

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011460416h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs West Ham

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1008934994h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face West Ham

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011268047h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger to Decide Future After Waiting for Chelsea Amid PSG, Juventus & Real Madrid Interest

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011461741h
News

Lewis Hamilton Offers Further Insight Into Chelsea Takeover Bid Backing Ahead of Imola GP

By Matt Debono2 hours ago