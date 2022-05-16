Skip to main content

Report: Bruce Buck's Chelsea Future In Doubt After Government Accusations

The lack of cooperation with the UK Government on Bruce Buck's part could see the Chelsea chairman's future thrown into doubt when Todd Boehly takes over, it has been reported.

This comes after reports that the sale of the club has been thrown into doubt due to the lack of assurances from Roman Abramovich Abramovich.

Government officials have doubts about whether a special licence needed to approve the sale will be issued before a deadline at the end of the month as ministers are yet to receive assurances about the destination of the funds once the sale is complete, with Abramovich not being allowed to profit.

The Blues' current licence, which allows them to operate under the Russian's ownership, is set to expire on May 31, with a new licence being required by the end of the month to see them continue operating.

imago1011916486h

It was thought that Boehly would complete his takeover of Chelsea this week, with the chances of this happening now looking more unlikely.

As per the Telegraph, Buck's status at Chelsea could come under fire due to his role in the takeover.

The report states that Buck and Granovskaia have been acting on behalf Roman Abramovich and that the lack of cooperation with the Government could be a key sticking point in Buck's hopes at staying at the club once Boehly is in charge.

imago1011821510h

Furthermore, the UK Government believe that Buck and Granovskaia remaining at Chelsea long-term would be 'unsettling'.

It was previously revealed that Boehly himself is the most likely to chair Chelsea in the event that Buck departs the club.

The American chair of Chelsea was expected to stay on in a transitional role under Boehly, but this is now in doubt.

imago1010932031h
