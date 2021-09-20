September 20, 2021
Report: Burglary on Reece James' House May Have Been An 'Inside Job'

A burglary that recently took place on Chelsea full-back Reece James' house is thought to have been an inside job, according to reports.

The event took place on Tuesday night when James was playing for Chelsea against Zenit St. Petersburg.

The Chelsea star posted footage on his social media feed of four "cowardly robbers" breaking in to his home in Cobham, as it is reported that the men stole his Champions League winners' medal.

Reece James, 21, stated that he already had "firm leads" on the identities of the burglars, and sources close to the star say they believe it may have been done by people that know him personally, as per Sun

The video posted on James' social media show the robbers' break in and get out very quickly, almost as if they knew where they were going and what they were looking for.

The Chelsea and England full-back had faced opposition from neighbours earlier this year to improve security measures at his home as he wanted to put in new steel gate and six-foot fences.

Permission to do so was later granted in March.

In his post on Instagram, James assured his followers that: "The police, my advisors and Chelsea FC (and many others) are all behind me as we have firm leads on who the perpetrators are.

"We are closing in on them.

"Nevertheless, I am appealing to all my Chelsea and England fans to help identify and turn in these low life individuals who will never be able to rest easy as the evidence is mounting against them."

