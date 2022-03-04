Report: 'Business As Usual' for Chelsea Despite Roman Abramovich Listing Club for Sale

It's 'business as usual' for Chelsea despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the club following Roman Abramovich's decision to sell, according to reports.

Speculation and pressure was growing on Chelsea and Abramovich as Russia continued to invade Ukraine, and the decision was made on Wednesday night that the Russian-born would list the Club for sale.

Abramovich confirmed in a club statement that it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners' if he were to sell the Football Club.

With interest coming from Switzerland-USA, Turkey and elsewhere, talk is growing but, as per Goal, Chelsea's players, staff and management team are attempting to continue on a 'business as usual' basis.

All of the staff have been sent an email urging them to continue working towards winning trophies this season.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed in his Burnley pre-match press conference that Petr Cech briefed the squad and staff over the details, and accepts emotions will vary from individual to individual.

He said: “We had a briefing from Petr after the match. He gave everyone in the building a quick brief, explained the situation. Not too much what we did not already know. We have to live in this situation. It does not make sense to worry too much because we don’t have a lot of influence, not to say no influence at all. That was the bottom line.

"We are allowed to focus on football and do the best to focus on football. It was not only the team, it was the complete staff. This is what we try to do anyway, to create an atmosphere where you feel safe once you enter the building, where you feel calm because we do this on a daily basis. This can help now to deal with the situation.

There is uncertainty of course, with all humans - 100 people in the building, everybody will feel different about it. Some will feel scared, some excited, some will feel sad. I think everything is allowed for every individual but we can and should allow ourselves to focus on what we love the most and this is football and to perform the best way possible.

"What makes me very positive is that we did twice in these circumstances against Liverpool and against Luton Town. Very focused, very good performances. The organisation was like always, spot on. This makes me very positive that we are able to compete tomorrow. This is also what we demand from ourselves.”

American merchant bank Raine are overseeing the sale and any bids that come in, and confirmed no decisions will be rushed.

CEO Joe Ravitch told Reuters: “We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward."

