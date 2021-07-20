Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Set for Chelsea Stay Amid Kingsley Coman Swap Links

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to stay put and fight for his place in the squad next term, according to reports.

Despite making a fast start to life under Thomas Tuchel by operating as a wing-back, the 20-year-old lost his place in the starting XI towards the closing stages of the previous campaign, with the German boss often sticking the likes of Reece James and César Azpilicueta on the right flank.

Though he has three years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, the winger has been linked with an exit in recent weeks, with there being heavy speculation of a major squad overhaul ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

However, Hudson-Odoi is ready to fight for his future at his boyhood club by refusing to move elsewhere this summer, as reported by The Sun.

The update comes just days after it was suggested that the Champions League winners were exploring the possibility of involving Hudson-Odoi as makeweight in their pursuit of Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich in a potential swap deal.

The Blues have also mooted the possibility of offloading the London-born attacker in a player-plus-cash deal for Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Hudson-Odoi, who has been heavily linked with a switch to Bayern in recent years, has sough to stay put in west London and make his way up the pecking order next season.

He impressed in his side's 6-1 thrashing of Peterborough in their pre-season clash on Saturday, and after being named in the squad to travel to Ireland ahead of the new campaign, he could force his way into Tuchel's thinking.

