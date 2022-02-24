Skip to main content
Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Set to Return to Chelsea Training Ahead of Carabao Cup Final

Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to return to Chelsea training on Thursday ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, according to reports.

The youngster has missed Chelsea's last two matches through injury.

As per Nathan Gissing, Hudson-Odoi will return to Chelsea training on Thursday ahead of Sunday's final.

imago1009579582h

Hudson-Odoi was hoped to return for the midweek last-16 clash at Stamford Bridge, but Tuchel hinted in his pre-match press conference that a return was unlikely when providing an update on the team news. 

“Azpi looks much better than Callum," revealed Tuchel before the Lille clash. "Callum did not train, Azpi trained and had no reaction. If it stays like this he is available tomorrow."

Hudson-Odoi wasn't spotted in Chelsea's open training session on Monday which resulted in him being unavailable for selection against Lille.

Read More

However, he is set to return to training on Thursday and will now hope to make it back in time for Sunday's Wembley showdown against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

imago1010074606h

Tuchel will be hoping to have Reece James and Mason Mount available too, as James is also set to return to Chelsea training.

It was previously reported that Chelsea were hoping James would return from his hamstring injury by the end of the week and it looks like everything is going according to plan.

"He is still in individual training, progression a lot and doing what you can do in individual training," said the Blues head coach on Friday.

“I don’t know (when he will play), every time I say now I will be wrong, guessing. I hope to have him back in team training then I can give more insight.”

And now, James will return to training alongside Hudson-Odoi.

