Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi to Switch International Allegiance From England to Ghana if They Qualify for World Cup

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly ready to make a switch of his international allegiance from England to Ghana if the African side qualify for the World Cup.

The 21-year-old is eligible for both but appears he could choose to play for his father's home country rather than England.

As per londonworld.com, Hudson-Odoi will switch his international allegiance to Ghana if the west African country can qualify the World Cup later this year.

Despite being capped three times for Gareth Southgate's England, the winger's only copmpetitive appearances for the side were before the age of 21, allowing him to switch.

The report continues to state that he has told his close circle that he wants to be ready to play for the Black Stars at the World Cup later this year if they qualify.

However, he would not be able to play for the Black Stars until November at the earliest, as FIFA rules state that there must be a three year gap after the player’s final senior appearance before they can register for a new international team.

This means that he would be available for the World Cup squad for Ghana.

LondonWorld understands that Hudson-Odoi will not want to be a spectator at this year’s World Cup, and will give an all clear to switch his nationality if Ghana can beat Nigeria in the play-off to go to the World Cup.

This comes after Hudson-Odoi's father was spotted in talks with Chris Hughton regarding the issue last month.

