Report: Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Ready to Speak to Chelsea Over Future Amid Barcelona Interest

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is ready to speak to Chelsea over his future amid interest from Barcelona, according to reports. 

The Blues man has been at the west London outfit since arriving from Marseille in the summer of 2012, becoming one of the club's most successful players ever. 

However there has been speculation over his future at the club, even though his contract that was due to expire at the end of the season has been extended.

imago1011130429h

According to SPORT, Azpilicueta is set to speak to the directors at Chelsea in order to 'find a solution'.

It is believed that the Spanish international has made it clear for some time now that he wants to play for the Catalan side next season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report also suggested that due to Chelsea soon experiencing the arrival of new owners within the next few weeks, there is likely to be 'strong investment' in the squad during the summer.

This could therefore spell the end of the 32-year-old's career at Chelsea, where has made a total of 466 appearances so far.

imago1008938273h

He has also scored 16 goals and assisted 56 times for the Blues, an impressive number from a defender.

However reports earlier in the month suggested that due to his recent contract extension, he is unlikely to join Barcelona as they wanted to sign him on a free transfer.

Despite this there is a belief that the player himself would want to join the Catalan side, with manager Xavi asking the club to 'make an effort' to secure his services for next season.

imago1011169458h
