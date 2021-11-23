Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Expected to Sign Chelsea Contract Extension Amid Barcelona Interest

Author:

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is expected to sign a new deal at the club, according to reports.

His current contract expires at the end of the season and it is understood that Chelsea are keen to retain the services of their captain.

As per Goal, Azpilicueta is expected to commit to fresh terms at Chelsea.

This comes after reports that Spanish giants Barcelona are monitoring the situation of the Spaniard.

New Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez 'values his ability' to play at right-back in a four man defence or as a right sided centre back in a back three.

The skipper has has previously spoken about his desire to remain at Chelsea.

"I don't have any concerns. I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived. At the moment, it is true that my contract ends in June, but I just focus on what's next, to train and play the best I can," he said.

"Everything will take care of itself. Of course, I love to be here, I feel loved since I arrived and my aim is to be here for as long as I can"

The defender has lost his starting place in recent weeks but has proven to be a key part of Thomas Tuchel's side, captaining the team to a Champions League victory last season.

