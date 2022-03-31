Skip to main content
Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Extends Chelsea Contract Amid Barcelona Interest

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has extended his contract at the Club amid interest from Barcelona, according to reports.

The 32-year-old was set to leave at the end of the season, with his deal expiring at the end of the season.

However, as per Sky Sports News, Azpilicueta's contract has been extended due to a clause in his contract.

His deal has been extended by year due to a clause in his contract being triggered after he met the threshold for games played.

The option was put in before the Government's sanctions on the club which has prohibited Chelsea from carrying out any transfer business, including sorting out player contracts.

Barcelona are circling for the 32-year-old and want him at 'all costs' this summer, with boss Xavi keen on bringing the versatile defender to Spain.

However, now they will have to pay a fee for the Blues skipper, who is yet to make a decision on his future, with the door still open to a departure despite the contract extension. 

It was reported that Barcelona were looking to secure the defender 'at all costs', and this could now result in them paying a transfer fee.

A similar situation happened last season as Olivier Giroud's contract at Chelsea was extended, just for AC Milan to sign the striker for a fee weeks later.

The Blues captain refused to comment on his future during a recent press conference during international duty with Spain and it remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the defender.

