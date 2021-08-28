Report: Cesar Azpilicueta 'in Line' for New Chelsea Contract

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is set to be offered a new contract at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

The defender has one year remaining on his current deal but is expected to sign a new deal.

According to the Athletic, Azpilicueta is 'in line' to be offered a new contract.

SIPA USA

The Blues were reportedly set to offer four players, including Azpilicueta, contract to remain at the club.

The captain lifted the Champions League with Chelsea last season and has already won the UEFA Super Cup this campaign. The Spaniard will be hoping to add another Premier League title this season as the Blues push at the top end of the table.

The news comes following reports stating that Andreas Christensen will sign a new deal with Chelsea.

Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger are also out of contract next summer and with Kurt Zouma set to leave, Chelsea will be keen to secure Azpilicueta's new deal.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Azpilicueta's impact goes beyond that on the pitch as Chelsea summer signing Romelu Lukaku heaped praise upon the captain.

"Azpi is the captain, he’s been here for years and is a great captain," the Chelsea forward said on the leaders in the Blues side.

"When I was in quarantine he was messaging me. It’s like I was never gone. The same for the rest of the boys. There are many big personalities in this dressing room. I like to make everybody feel comfortable and give them confidence. Those players are worthy to be Chelsea players, they showed it last season."

