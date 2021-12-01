Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Rejects Chelsea's First Contract Offer Amid Barcelona Interest

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has rejected the Blues' first contract renewal offer as Barcelona remain interested in the Spaniard, according to reports.

The skipper is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer and would be free to talk to clubs from abroad in January.

And as per Sport via Sport Witness, Azpilicueta has 'rejected the first renewal offer' from Chelsea.

This comes after claims that he is being 'strongly mentioned' by Barcelona's management as they look to add to their team for next season.

The Spaniard's versatility is particularly impressive to Barca, who are looking for cover at centre-back and full-back and Azpilicueta has played across the back-line ofr Chelsea.

However, previous reports have suggested that Azpilicueta is expected to sign a new deal with Chelsea as they look to retain their captain for next season.

The skipper has has previously spoken about his desire to remain at Chelsea.

"I don't have any concerns. I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived. At the moment, it is true that my contract ends in June, but I just focus on what's next, to train and play the best I can," he said.

"Everything will take care of itself. Of course, I love to be here, I feel loved since I arrived and my aim is to be here for as long as I can."

The Blues will be looking to get the deal wrapped up as soon as possible, readying a new contract if they are to keep the skipper.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva are also all out of contract at the end of the season, with Chelsea in contract crisis talks.

