Report: Charly Musonda Tests Positive for Covid-19 After Chelsea's Ireland Trip Cut Short

Report: Chelsea Player Who Tested Positive for Covid-19 Revealed

A minor setback.
Author:
Publish date:

Charly Musonda has tested positive for Covid-19 which ended Chelsea's week-long pre-season camp in Ireland early, according to reports.

The 24-year-old returned to pre-season with the Chelsea first-team this summer after a long period of recovery. He tore his posterior cruciate ligament back in 2018 and it's been a long road to recovery. 

Musonda has been fighting hard to work his way back to full fitness and has seemingly impressed and enjoyed his time working under Thomas Tuchel in pre-season. 

Along with the rest of the team, they headed out to Ireland earlier this week for a week-long training camp where they would also play a local side, which was confirmed to be Drogheda United. However that was cancelled

Chelsea confirmed the reason in a statement“Earlier today, we had a possible positive Covid case which we are investigating. The individual has been isolated from the rest of the group.

“We also decided, as a precaution, to cancel tonight’s behind closed doors game against Drogheda.”

The Blues headed back to London on Friday to continue their preparations ahead of the friendly against Bournemouth on Tuesday down on the south coast.

But as per reports, Musonda's bad fortunes have come back. He is reportedly the player to have tested positive for Covid-19. 

It's another blow to his hopes of working his way into Tuchel's plans for the 2021/22 season. This comes after the Chelsea boss said he would make no promises to any of his players over their roles in the side next season. 

