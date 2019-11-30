Report: Chelsea 0-1 West Ham | Premier League

A sub-par Chelsea were beaten at home for the second time in the Premier League this season after West Ham produced a phenomenal away performance.

Aaron Cresswell’s goal just after the half-time interval sealed it for the visitors, who bagged their first win at Stamford Bridge in fourteen [14] meetings in West London.

Frank Lampard made plenty of changes heading into the London derby. Leading the line was Olivier Giroud, following the hip injury Tammy Abraham picked up midweek against Valencia in the Champions League.

Mason Mount also came back into the side, whilst Pedro made a rare start under Frank Lampard.

Plenty of chances went begging for Chelsea int he first-half, and they should have seen themselves leading heading into the interval. A double save from David Martin in between the sticks for the Hammers, saw him keep a clean sheet on his Premier League debut at the age of 33.

Aaron Cresswell's early second-half goal was enough for West Ham to claim all three points at Stamford Bridge. Getty Images

But Frank Lampard’s side were stunned instantly in the second-half. A couple of minutes into the half, and through excellent play down the left-hand side by Aaron Cresswell, he cut in and found the bottom right-hand corner to send the visiting supporters into jubilant celebration.

West Ham thought they had doubled their lead as the ball bundled its way into the back of the net, but VAR came into fruition and ruled out the Irons’ goal. Chelsea were given a lifeline.

Christian Pulisic could and should have equalised for Chelsea in the late moments of the game on a cold afternoon in West London. N’Golo Kante found the 21-year-old in the box, but Pulisic could only strike his effort wide to the right of David Martin’s goal.

It just wasn’t Chelsea’s day, slightly off the pace as they have been in recent weeks. A lacklustre performance in the second-half, which only saw the Blues play with some energy towards the end after Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian were brought on by Frank Lampard to try to make a difference for the hosts.

Winless in three, and back-to-back Premier League defeats for Frank Lampard. Games are coming thick and fast with the festive period almost underway, so Chelsea will need to find some form ahead of two crucial London derbies in December, and a critical Champions League game which will decide their European fate.