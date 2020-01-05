Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley's secured Chelsea's spot in the next round of the FA Cup on a comfortable afternoon in west London for Frank Lampard's side.

Hudson-Odoi opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon with a fine finish at the near post, and then Ross Barkley got the second with a tap-in at the back post.

----------

Both sides made changes; Frank Lampard with nine and Sabri Lamouchi making 10 at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard was back in the dugout after missing the press conference on Friday following a 'minor medical issue'. Getty Images

Michy Batshuayi, Pedro, Ross Barkley and Andreas Christensen were all handed rare starts by the Chelsea boss as Lampard looked to give players a much-needed rest following a heavy Christmas schedule.

----------

Chelsea got out of the blocks quickly, and within six minutes Callum Hudson-Odoi put the hosts ahead.

Pedro linked up with Michy Batshuayi playing a one-two with the Belgian and found the youngster out wide. He cut in on his left, and fired it past Jordan Smith at the near post to send Chelsea into the lead.

It was nearly two nil minutes later as Reece James' delightful cross just evaded Michy Batshuayi inside the box.

Callum Hudson-Odoi jumping for joy after scoring his first goal since September 2019. Getty Images

Forest were then awarded a penalty midway through the first-half after Fikayo Tomori was adjudged to have fouled Mighten inside the box. But VAR after a long wait, ruled it out for offside.

Reece James' crossing ability was evident in the first-half after he produced another excellent delivery to Michy Batshuayi inside the box, but the Belgian could head guide his effort over the bar.

But Chelsea did double their lead just after the half hour mark in west London. Callum Hudson-Odoi caused trouble once again down the right-hand side and his shot was only parried by Smith; it fell to Ross Barkley who tapped it into an empty net to put the Blues 2-0 up.

Ross Barkley bagged his second goal of the season against Nottingham Forest. Getty Images

Alex Mighten then created a great chance for the visitors to pull a goal back. He took it to the byline and drilled a cross into the six yard but none of his teammates were there to pounce on the delivery.

Ross Barkley nearly had his second of the day, and Chelsea's third. He met Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross, but he could only guide his header onto the post. However, the offside flag was raised and should it have found its way into the net, it would've been ruled out.

Forest had the ball in the net after Ryan Yates headed it past Willy Caballero, but they were denied by an offside flag.

Mason Mount was given a run out with just over 20 minutes to play at Stamford Bridge after being handed a rest by Frank Lampard. He replaced Mateo Kovacic in the midfield.

Chelsea should have been out of sight as Michy Batshuayi had another chance, and he wasted it again. Callum Hudson-Odoi produced another fine delivery, and instead of going with his head, Batshuayi opted for the feet and fluffed his lines.

Tariq Lamptey was given a run out by Frank Lampard after his fine debut against Arsenal last month.

No goals for Chelsea in the second-half despite having plenty of chances, but they claimed a much needed clean sheet nonetheless.

----------

It was an easy afternoon for Frank Lampard's men in west London. The early goal settled the nerves, and from then on Forest never really threatened the Blues.

The result will please Frank Lampard and co having rested many of the first-team regulars after a busy fixture list over Christmas.

Chelsea will now head into the next round of the FA Cup, where they will find out their opponents on Monday when the draw takes place.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube