Report: Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa | Premier League

Mason Mount's thunderous second-half volley secured all three points for Chelsea against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening.

A tight affair which was reflected in the scoreline at half-time, with Tammy Abraham's header being cancelled out by Trezeguet's scrappy goal just before the break.

Frank Lampard made five changes to the Chelsea side which lost to West Ham - Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, Willian and Tammy Abraham all returned to the Blues' side.

John Terry also returned to his former club with Villa for the first time since he left Chelsea, as he was in the away dugout alongside Dean Smith.

A huge relief for the Chelsea head coach as Tammy Abraham's return proved to be a huge bonus for the hosts.

Chelsea dominated the game and were finally rewarded midway through the second-half.

Reece James whipped a delivery into the box, and Tammy Abraham rose above everyone and nodded it past Tom Heaton to give Chelsea the lead - but he muted his celebrations after scoring against his former loan club, where he spent last season.

Failure to take chances, and turn possession into goals, Chelsea were punished yet again for poor defending, just before the half-time break.

Ahmed El Mohamady swung a low delivery into the box, and Trezeguet was there to meet the cross, and bundle it home to level the scores up at Stamford Bridge.

But it was Mason Mount who had the last laugh, and his sublime strike proved to be the winner in West London.

Willian's cross found Tammy Abraham, who then chested it down on a plate for the 20-year-old, and he volleyed it into the roof of the net, leaving Tom Heaton with absolute no chance in between the sticks for Aston Villa.

Chelsea's two goalscorers against Aston Villa - Mason Mount [left] and Tammy Abraham [right]. Getty Images

The win sees Chelsea continue in fourth spot, and they keep the pressure both on Manchester City and Leicester City who both won their respective games.

Frank Lampard will be pleased with the reaction to the home defeat against West Ham, and now they have to quickly turn their attentions to the away trip to Merseyside to face Everton on Saturday.

