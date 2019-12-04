Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Report: Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa | Premier League

Matt Debono

Mason Mount's thunderous second-half volley secured all three points for Chelsea against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening. 

A tight affair which was reflected in the scoreline at half-time, with Tammy Abraham's header being cancelled out by Trezeguet's scrappy goal just before the break. 

Frank Lampard made five changes to the Chelsea side which lost to West Ham - Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, Willian and Tammy Abraham all returned to the Blues' side. 

John Terry also returned to his former club with Villa for the first time since he left Chelsea, as he was in the away dugout alongside Dean Smith.

A huge relief for the Chelsea head coach as Tammy Abraham's return proved to be a huge bonus for the hosts. 

Chelsea dominated the game and were finally rewarded midway through the second-half.

Reece James whipped a delivery into the box, and Tammy Abraham rose above everyone and nodded it past Tom Heaton to give Chelsea the lead - but he muted his celebrations after scoring against his former loan club, where he spent last season.

Failure to take chances, and turn possession into goals, Chelsea were punished yet again for poor defending, just before the half-time break. 

Ahmed El Mohamady swung a low delivery into the box, and Trezeguet was there to meet the cross, and bundle it home to level the scores up at Stamford Bridge.

But it was Mason Mount who had the last laugh, and his sublime strike proved to be the winner in West London.

Willian's cross found Tammy Abraham, who then chested it down on a plate for the 20-year-old, and he volleyed it into the roof of the net, leaving Tom Heaton with absolute no chance in between the sticks for Aston Villa. 

Mount and Abraham
Chelsea's two goalscorers against Aston Villa - Mason Mount [left] and Tammy Abraham [right].Getty Images

The win sees Chelsea continue in fourth spot, and they keep the pressure both on Manchester City and Leicester City who both won their respective games. 

Frank Lampard will be pleased with the reaction to the home defeat against West Ham, and now they have to quickly turn their attentions to the away trip to Merseyside to face Everton on Saturday.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa in the Premier League: N’Golo Kante and Willian to come back into the side

Matt Debono
1 0

Frank Lampard will be looking for a response from his side against Aston Villa after two consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

WATCH: Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount claim all three points for Chelsea against Aston Villa

Matt Debono
0

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount netted for Chelsea in West London against Aston Villa.

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard has named his Chelsea starting XI to face Aston Villa in the Premier League under the lights at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea 'ready to smash' transfer record for Dortmund star Jadon Sancho

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard and Chelsea are ready to smash their transfer record in order to land 19-year-old Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Matt Debono
0

Chris Kavanagh will take charge of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer ban: Frank Lampard offers update on CAS appeal

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard has given an update on when Chelsea are expecting to hear back from the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS] over their appeal against their transfer embargo.

Frank Lampard reveals why Marcos Alonso has been left out of Chelsea squad

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard admits he needs the whole squad at the club this season for their 2019/20 campaign, despite the absence of full-back Marcos Alonso this term.

Chelsea injury news: Tammy Abraham injury update ahead of Aston Villa

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed he will make a late call on whether Tammy Abraham will feature for the Blues against Aston Villa.

Chelsea receive double boost ahead of Premier League clash against Aston Villa

Matt Debono
0

Frank Lampard has received a boost ahead of Chelsea’s encounter with Aston Villa on Wednesday in the Premier League.

Preview: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Matt Debono
0

Chelsea will be looking to end their run of two straight defeats in the Premier League as they host Aston Villa on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge