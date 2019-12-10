Report: Chelsea 2-1 LOSC Lille | Champions League

Chelsea have secured progression into the last-16 of the Champions League, as the Blues claimed victory against LOSC Lille in West London.

Tammy Abraham started the scoring at Stamford Bridge, and Cesar Azpilicueta headed Chelsea further in front ten minutes from half-time. Former Blues Loic Remy pulled one back for the away side with ten minutes to go, but Chelsea managed to hold on.

Tammy Abraham has done the double over LOSC Lille - he has scored against the French side both home and away this seaosn. Getty Images

Lille made seven changes from their Ligue 1 side at the weekend, whilst Frank Lampard made three changes to his team in what was a crucial clash for Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger returned to the side, whilst Jorginho came back into the Blues' midfield.

----------

Christian Pulisic nearly had the opener inside the first ten minutes at Stamford Bridge after some great hold up play from Tammy Abraham. The American then struck an effort at goal from 15 yards out, but it dragged just wide of the right post.

Emerson was next in on the action, but his effort was comfortably saved by Maignan in between the sticks for Lille.

N'Golo Kante then went narrowly wide minutes later after the ball tossed up in the air - but the Frenchman's effort went the wrong side of the near post.

But Chelsea got their breakthrough than none other than Tammy Abraham. Christian Pulisic played in Willian, who took it to the byline and cut it back for the forward, who tapped into an empty net.

Skipper Cesar Azpilicueta calmed the nerves in West London with ten minutes to go before half-time as he met Emerson's corner to steer Chelsea into a two goal lead at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea should have killed the game within a minute of the restart in the second-half.

Christian Pulisic had an effort parried away by Maignan, but the ball then fell kindly to Willian. But the Brazilian was also denied by the Frenchman to keep the scores at two nil.

Pulisic, 21, was then taken off by Frank Lampard to be replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Tammy Abraham was also taken off with 20 minutes to go for Michy Batshuayi as Frank Lampard looks to keep him fresh following his recent hip injury.

Lille were also forced to swap goalkeepers following Kurt Zouma's collision with Maignan.

Kurt Zouma got stuck in with an excellent tackle on Araujo to thwart any danger that the visitors were creating.

Loic Remy, a former Blue, pulled one back for the French side with 12 minutes to go at Stamford Bridge.

Bamba pulled it back on and there was Remy to smash it in off the crossbar to half the deficit. Another game without a clean sheet for Chelsea.

Batshuayi had a chance to extend Chelsea's lead once again, but on the half-turn he fires it over the bar.

Loic Remy was then in on goal in stoppage time, but it was a tame effort, which Kepa Arrizabalaga easily saved.

But Chelsea hold on, and get the job done, just, on a chilly and wet evening in West London. Frank Lampard went for experience, and they repaid the faith with a comfortable performance for the majority, despite a nervy end, against a heavily changed Lille side.

----------

Frank Lampard's side are joined in the last-16 by Valencia after they beat Ajax in Amsterdam to secure top spot in Group H.

The draw for the last-16 will take place on Monday.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube