Report: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea had to settle for a point against Arsenal in the Premier League, despite playing the game with an extra man for 70 minutes following David Luiz's sending off.

David Luiz was sent off on his return to Stamford Bridge after taking down Tammy Abraham in the box through on goal, which Jorginho converted to score the first goal of the game.

Gabriel Martinelli levelled the score for the Gunners just past the hour mark after capitalising on a slip by N'Golo Kante.

Late goals were in order at Stamford Bridge as Cesar Azpilicueta thought he had the winner five minutes from time, but Hector Bellerin's curling effort levelled it up with three minutes to go.

----------

Mateo Kovacic was brought back into the fold as he replaced Mason Mount in the starting XI. Reece James didn't make the squad though after getting injured against Newcastle - Emerson came back in whilst Cesar Azpilicueta shifted back across to the right.

Mateo Kovacic arriving at Stamford Bridge after replacing Mason Mount in the Blues' starting XI against the Gunners. Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed out through suspension. Mikel Arteta made one change to his Arsenal side from the team that drew with Sheffield United - Hector Bellerin was drafted in.

----------

The hosts were fast out of the blocks and defender Andreas Christensen almost had the opener. A corner found its way to the back post, but the Dane was caught off guard as it bounced off of him and wide.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has shone in recent weeks, and was producing another bright performance for the Blues. He caused Saka problems from the off, and Abraham nearly took advantage of that but he could only direct his header from six-yards out straight at Leno.

Hudson-Odoi nearly got his reward - a goal; a cross turned shot looped over Bernd Leno but it hit the top of the crossbar.

David Luiz was the centre of attention on his return to Stamford Bridge after swapping Blue for Red in the summer. Booed early on, he was then shown a straight red card midway through the first-half after taking down Tammy Abraham in the box.

Mustafi misplaced a backpass and Tammy Abraham pounced onto the ball and rounded Leno on the edge of the area. The former Blue came back and hurled the 22-year-old down in the box and was given his marching orders by Stuart Attwell.

Jorginho stepped up to the stop and cooly placed it into the bottom-right corner to give the Blues the lead.

Callum Hudson-Odoi had another chance to double the Blues' lead after he played a one-two with N'Golo Kante but Bernd Leno denied the youngster.

'Hop, Skip, Jump' - Jorginho tucking his penalty against Arsenal away

But when Mikel Arteta's side were reduced to ten, they caused the Blues problems. It was Chelsea who looked like the side down to ten at the end of the first-half.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has been in the spotlight in recent weeks for his goalkeeping, and his blushes were spared early in the second-half. He played a ball short to Jorginho, which the Gunners nearly capitalised on but the Italian managed to claw it away.

Despite being down to ten men, Arsenal broke from a Chelsea corner just after the hour and Martinelli cooly sent Kepa the wrong way to level the scores up.

Chelsea were punished for their inability to kill the game off early on, and Mikel Arteta's side scored with their first attempt at goal after N'Golo Kante slipped on the half-way line.

Alexandre Lacazette thought he completed the turn around at Stamford Bridge after tucking it away, but the offside flag denied him.

Gabriel Martinelli celebrating in front of the away end after levelling it up. Getty Images

Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi were all drafted on by Frank Lampard in an attempt to swing the game in Chelsea's favour.

Matteo Guendouzi kicked out at Mason Mount, but he escaped with just a booking.

Bernd Leno was called into action with ten minutes to go after he made a superb save to deny Ross Barkley's backwards header.

Mikel Arteta closed the game out by bringing on defensive reinforcements in Rob Holding, but with five minutes to go Cesar Azpilicueta beat the offside trap to put Chelsea back into the lead.

The Spaniard guided the ball home after the ball fell to him from Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross.

But Hector Bellerin had other ideas from Chelsea taking the victory. An instant response as he curled it into the far corner past Kepa Arrizabalaga to make it 2-2 just two minutes after Chelsea had retaken the lead.

Michy Batshuayi then had a chance to restore the lead after Callum Hudson-Odoi's superb ball into the box, but the Belgian somehow fired it off target.

----------

A disappointing evening in west London. More points dropped at home after failing to capitalise on Arsenal's early sending off.

Mikel Arteta's side punished Chelsea's inability to finish off the game, scoring their two goals with their two shots on goal.

Chelsea's lead in the top-four could be cut this week, and that performance was more worrying than the Newcastle Untied defeat. Not a good evening for the Blues.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube