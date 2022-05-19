Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Academy Players 'On Standby' for Remaining Premier League Fixtures

Chelsea could play some of their academy stars in the final two matches of the Premier League season to avoid losing their youngsters, according to reports.

This comes after the Blues secured their place in the top four this season.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, several of the academy players could be selected in the final two matches of the season to encourage them to remain at the club.

Arsenal's defeat at Newcastle United on Monday saw Chelsea secure a top-four finish, with a draw against Leicester City confirming that Thomas Tuchel's men will finish third if they can get a point.

The report states that Tuchel will consider using the academy players for the final two matches, against Leicester on Thursday and Watford on Sunday.

Last summer saw the likes of Marc Guehi and Tino Livramento depart Chelsea on permanent deals after not featuring for the first team and the club are keen to avoid a repeat.

Harvey Vale has been a constant in the first team this season, often appearing on the bench and could be handed the opportunity to impress in the final matches.

Lewis Hall could also feature, after winning Man of the Match on his Chelsae debut against Chesterfield earlier in the year.

Xavier Simons and Jude Soonsup-Bell featured against Brentford in the Carabao Cup last year and could be called upon again for the final matches as they look to impress whilst January signing Dylan Williams is yet to make the step up but could be involved this week.

