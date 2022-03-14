Report: Chelsea Agents Unaffected By Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

The agents of Chelsea players have been left unaffected by the sanctions against owner Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

The Russian listed the Club for sale on March 2 and there has been much interest ever since. However, the UK government named Abramovich on their list of sanctions. This saw his funds frozen as contracts are not allowed to be offered, as well as transfers being banned.

As per the Athletic, the agents of Chelsea's stars have been unaffected by the sanctioning.

The report states that Chelsea typically make commission payments biannually, with intermediaries ordinarily being paid in September and February, with the latest installment coming just weeks before Abramovich's funds were frozen.

Information released by the FA last month showed Chelsea paid £35million to agents last year - the highest in the Premier League.

The recent instalments came just days before the sanctioning, leaving them unaffected by the Abramovich sanctioning.

Despite this, the sale of Chelsea is now back on track as the government gave the green light for the process to continue.

Caps on matchday spending and travel costs have also been implemented, as well as mobile network Three 'temporarily suspending' their sponsorship of the club.

Despite the sanctions, Chelsea have still received interest from parties who wish to purchase the club.

Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss are part of one consortium who wish to buy the World and European Champions, as well as British billionaire and Blues fan Nick Candy.

It remains to be seen as t owho will purchase the club, with the latest reports stating that Saudi Media Group have made a £2.7 billion bid for Chelsea.

