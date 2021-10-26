Report: Chelsea and Cesar Azpilicueta Have Had 'Initial' Contract Talks Amid Barcelona Interest

Chelsea have held 'initial' and 'informal' talks with captain Cesar Azpilicueta regarding a new contract, according to reports.

The Spaniard's current deal is set to expire next summer and Barcelona have shown interest in securing his services.

However, as per the Athletic, Azpilicueta has already opened talks with Chelsea over a new deal.

SIPA USA

The initial conversation was 'not formal enough for numbers to be discussed' but both sides are now aware of the willingness to sit down and 'look at the situation'.

The report continues to reveal that Azpilicueta is settled in London and happy that he remains an integral part of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad as captain.

The Spaniard has been impressive and led his side to a UEFA Champions League and Super Cup triumph in the past year.

Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Azpilicueta has previously spoken about his desire to remain at Chelsea.

"I don't have any concerns. I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived. At the moment, it is true that my contract ends in June, but I just focus on what's next, to train and play the best I can," he said previously.

"Everything will take care of itself. Of course, I love to be here, I feel loved since I arrived and my aim is to be here for as long as I can"

