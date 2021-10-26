    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Chelsea and Cesar Azpilicueta Have Had 'Initial' Contract Talks Amid Barcelona Interest

    Author:

    Chelsea have held 'initial' and 'informal' talks with captain Cesar Azpilicueta regarding a new contract, according to reports.

    The Spaniard's current deal is set to expire next summer and Barcelona have shown interest in securing his services.

    However, as per the Athletic, Azpilicueta has already opened talks with Chelsea over a new deal.

    sipa_35322794

    The initial conversation was 'not formal enough for numbers to be discussed' but both sides are now aware of the willingness to sit down and 'look at the situation'.

    The report continues to reveal that Azpilicueta is settled in London and happy that he remains an integral part of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea squad as captain.

    The Spaniard has been impressive and led his side to a UEFA Champions League and Super Cup triumph in the past year. 

    sipa_35377801

    Azpilicueta has previously spoken about his desire to remain at Chelsea.

    "I don't have any concerns. I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived. At the moment, it is true that my contract ends in June, but I just focus on what's next, to train and play the best I can," he said previously.

    "Everything will take care of itself. Of course, I love to be here, I feel loved since I arrived and my aim is to be here for as long as I can"

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35372324
    News

    Report: Chelsea and Cesar Azpilicueta Have Had 'Initial' Contract Talks Amid Barcelona Interest

    1 minute ago
    sipa_35664208
    News

    Report: Andreas Christensen and Chelsea Set for Further Talks Amid Contract Stand-Off

    31 minutes ago
    sipa_35665630
    News

    Report: Chelsea's Stance on 'Very Good' Antonio Rudiger Offer Revealed

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35705282 (1)
    News

    Report: Ballon d'Or Winner Decided as Chelsea Players Await Fate

    1 hour ago
    antonio-conte-press-conference-pre-tottenham.img
    Features/Opinions

    Chelsea Fans React to Antonio Conte to Manchester United Rumours

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35322794
    News

    Report: Chelsea 'in Talks' With Cesar Azpilicueta Over New Contract Amid Barcelona Interest

    2 hours ago
    antonio-conte-press-conference-pre-tottenham.img
    News

    Report: Why Manchester United Are Allegedly Facing Doubts Over Antonio Conte Appointment

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35665630 (2)
    News

    Report: Antonio Rudiger Still in Talks With Chelsea But No Agreement As Of Yet

    3 hours ago