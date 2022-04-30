Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Anticipated Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Last-Minute £4.25B Takeover Bid

Chelsea are understood to have anticipated Sir Jim Ratcliffe's last-minute bid to take over the west London side that was worth £4.25 billion.

The British billionaire made the bid after a lengthy sale process that had seen a number of consortiums narrowed down to just three preferred bidders.

On the day of Ratcliffe's bid, Raine Group, the American merchant bank in charge of the sale, announced their preferred bidder to take over was Todd Boehly.

imago0043570705h

As per the Independent, Ratcliffe's bid was expected by Chelsea chiefs, as he never ruled himself out to bid for the club.

The 69-year-old had shown interest in purchasing the club back in 2019 but, at the time, he deemed Roman Abramovich's £2.5 billion asking price as too much.

The report goes on to state that Chelsea did not expect such a last-minute dramatic introduction into the takeover race, after Ratcliffe maet with Blues chairman Bruce Buck on Thursday.

Raine Group have announced that their preferred bidder is Boehly, and he is expected to go ahead into exclusive talks to acquire the club.

However, there is nothing to stop current Blues owner Abramovich to strike a deal himself with Ratcliffe on the side.

imago1010113110h

Ratcliffe currently owns Ligue 1 side Nice, as well as cycling's Team Sky, who he rebranded Team INEOS.

“We put an offer in (on Friday) morning,” Ratcliffe said, as quoted by the Athletic. “We are the only British bid. Our motives are simply to try and create a very fine club in London.

"We have no profit motive because we make our money in other ways.”

imago1010359425h
