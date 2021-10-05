Report: Chelsea Ask Thiago Silva to Return Early From Brazil Duty to Face Brentford

Chelsea have made a request to defender Thiago Silva to return early from his involvement with Brazil during the international break to ensure he is available for selection to face Brentford in the Premier League.

The 37-year-old was called up to the Brazil squad for their three World Cup qualifiers this month against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.

However, Brazil's match against Uruguay doesn't take place until October, a day before Chelsea are due to play their first game back from the international break away to Brentford.

Tuchel all but ruled the central defender out of the clash, conceding he it is 'impossible' to do anything after confirming Silva would return on the day of the game against the Bees, October 16.

"He will go and then he will play for Brazil, and then he will come back on the match day versus Brentford," said Tuchel.

"This is the life of international breaks in 2021. Like it or not, what can I do?

"He's our player and he arrives on the match day back from a country where he then needs to do quarantine. Is this a good solution for us as a club? No, but we cannot hold him back. It's impossible.

"If they call him, he needs to go, otherwise he gets suspended by FIFA. So there is no choice. You simply have to live with it."

But it has now been reported by the Mail that Premier League clubs have asked all their south American players to withdraw from international duty early so they are available to play when the domestic season resumes.

As per the report, 'there is a belief at some clubs that there is sufficient time between the third international games and Premier League’s resumption to ensure their affected players can be in contention to feature'.

Chelsea face Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium in the late Saturday game at 5.30pm (UK). Silva's absence is frustrating, but the Blues will be able to cope with his unavailability due to their strength in depth at the back.

