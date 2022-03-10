Report: Chelsea Banned From Selling Tickets as Only Season Ticket Holders Can Attend Future Matches Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

Chelsea have been banned from selling further tickets following Roman Abramoich's sanctioning by the United Kingdom government.

It was announced that Abramovich had been placed on the list of sanctions, barring him from selling

As per Martyn Ziegler, Chelsea fans will be unable to purchase new tickets, meaning only season ticket holders can attend future matches.

The Blues have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the sale effectively bars the sale of the club following Abramovich’s sanctioning.

However, off-the-field activities such as completing transfers and renewing contracts are on hold.

Furthermore, fans will be unable to attend games unless they are season ticket holders, a huge blow as Stamford Bridge will not be full towards the end of the season.

In a statement released by gov.uk, it states: "Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

It remains to be seen as to further implications of the sanctioning, but the current sale of the club is currently on hold.

