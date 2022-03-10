Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Chelsea Banned From Selling Tickets as Only Season Ticket Holders Can Attend Future Matches Amid Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

Chelsea have been banned from selling further tickets following Roman Abramoich's sanctioning by the United Kingdom government.

It was announced that Abramovich had been placed on the list of sanctions, barring him from selling 

As per Martyn Ziegler, Chelsea fans will be unable to purchase new tickets, meaning only season ticket holders can attend future matches.

imago1010175273h (1)

The Blues have been given a special licence to continue with football related activities but the sale effectively bars the sale of the club following Abramovich’s sanctioning.

However, off-the-field activities such as completing transfers and renewing contracts are on hold.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Furthermore, fans will be unable to attend games unless they are season ticket holders, a huge blow as Stamford Bridge will not be full towards the end of the season.

In a statement released by gov.uk, it states: "Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

imago0152179248h

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

It remains to be seen as to further implications of the sanctioning, but the current sale of the club is currently on hold.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010295040h
News

UK Government Sanction Roman Abramovich & Bar Sale of Chelsea Football Club

By Nick Emms13 minutes ago
imago1010379031h
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes There Are a Number of Players With Enough Quality to Start for Chelsea

By Jago Hemming41 minutes ago
imago1010365514h
News

Thomas Tuchel Highlights Chelsea's Blossoming Attacking Trio Ahead of Norwich Clash

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1007542561h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Expects a Different Norwich to the Team Chelsea Beat 7-0

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010377823h (1)
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thomas Tuchel Needs to Make Pulisic, Mount & Havertz Decision for Chelsea's Upcoming Fixtures

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010359484h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Romelu Lukaku is Still Fighting for Chelsea Place Despite Bench Role in Recent Games

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010365627h
News

Full Chelsea Team News to Face Norwich City as Reece James Suffers Injury Setback

By Matt Debono3 hours ago
imago1010378954h
News

Thomas Tuchel Offers Thoughts on How Christian Pulisic Can Take Next Step at Chelsea

By Jago Hemming10 hours ago