Chelsea and Barcelona are still waiting for Cesar Azpilicueta to communicate his final decision over his future, according to reports.

Azpilicueta, 32, will leave Chelsea this summer at the end of the season should he fail to agree a new deal with the Champions of the World.

The Spaniard completed the set at Stamford Bridge last weekend following Club World Cup triumph in Abu Dhabi, which saw him win every trophy possible during his 10-year spell with the Blues.

IMAGO / Action Plus

But it could be a farewell come May for the Chelsea captain. Azpilicueta hasn't signed a new deal with the club yet and is attracting heavy interest from Barcelona, who are growing increasingly confident that they can lure him to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have tabled a two-year offer plus the option of a further year after talks began in December.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, Azpilicueta is yet to notify Chelsea and/or Barcelona of his decision over where he will play his football next season.

Chelsea are hoping Azpilicueta remains at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues also at risk of losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen due to their contracts expiring.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

What has Cesar Azpilicueta said on his future?

Back in January, the Chelsea skipper admitted to the club's official website that he was fully focused and committed to giving his all to the club on the pitch as they eyed more silverware.

He said: "As I always said, I feel I have the trust and confidence of the club and now I am focused on every game. They are very tough games and I am enjoying the moment.

"Eventually the moment will come, but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see.

"I cannot say anything more than that I am really committed and have a lot of things ahead in the coming months and hopefully we can have a very good season."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube