Report: Chelsea Begin Contract Talks With Mason Mount

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is entering the final two years of his deal at Stamford Bridge, with new owner Todd Boehly keen to tie down the 23-year-old's long-term future with the Blues.

According to Nizaar Kinsella, talks are now underway between both parties regarding a contract extension. This follows his reporting last month that future talks were planned with Mount about his contract.

Talks are not yet at an advanced stage, but all parties are reportedly optimistic that an agreement will be reached. This new deal will make the English midfielder one of the highest earners at Chelsea and he is set to snub interest both domestically and abroad to stay.

Should negotiations drag on, they are likely to bleed into next year, as Mount wishes to focus fully on the upcoming World Cup and will put contract negotiations on the back burner.

This follows the recent renewal of Reece James, another player to come from the famed academy at Cobham. These two will be the backbone of the club for many years to come, so tying them down is imperative.

Mount came into this season off the back of two successive Chelsea Player of the Year awards and is now in line for a contract that reflects his growing status at Stamford Bridge.

