Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Begin Contract Talks With Mason Mount

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Chelsea Begin Contract Talks With Mason Mount

Chelsea are keen to tie down academy product Mason Mount to a long-term deal.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is entering the final two years of his deal at Stamford Bridge, with new owner Todd Boehly keen to tie down the 23-year-old's long-term future with the Blues. 

According to Nizaar Kinsella, talks are now underway between both parties regarding a contract extension. This follows his reporting last month that future talks were planned with Mount about his contract. 

Mason Mount

Talks are not yet at an advanced stage, but all parties are reportedly optimistic that an agreement will be reached. This new deal will make the English midfielder one of the highest earners at Chelsea and he is set to snub interest both domestically and abroad to stay. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Should negotiations drag on, they are likely to bleed into next year, as Mount wishes to focus fully on the upcoming World Cup and will put contract negotiations on the back burner. 

Mason Mount

This follows the recent renewal of Reece James, another player to come from the famed academy at Cobham. These two will be the backbone of the club for many years to come, so tying them down is imperative. 

Mount came into this season off the back of two successive Chelsea Player of the Year awards and is now in line for a contract that reflects his growing status at Stamford Bridge. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea Must Wait For Michael Edwards

By Stephen Smith
Reece James
News

Report: Reece James 'Hopeful' He Escaped Serious Injury

By Stephen Smith
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Looking To Terminate Denis Zakaria Loan Deal In January

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Paolo Maldini Addresses Rafael Leao To Chelsea Rumours

By Dylan McBennett
Kylian Mbappe
Transfer News

EXCLUSIVE: PSG Will Not Allow Kylian Mbappe To Leave In January Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount vs AC Milan
Match Coverage

Player Ratings as Chelsea Topple AC Milan 2-0 In The Champions League

By Melissa Edwards
Thiago Silva vs AC Milan
Match Coverage

AC Milan vs Chelsea: Confirmed Line-ups in The UEFA Champions League

By Melissa Edwards
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

Report: Denis Zakaria May Leave Chelsea In January

By Luka Foley