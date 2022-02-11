Report: Chelsea Believe Kepa Arrizabalaga Should Be Spains First Choice Goalkeeper

Chelsea believe that their goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, should be the first choice for the Spanish national team, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has been on fine form in recent month, deputising for Edouard Mendy.

As per the Guardian, Chelsea believe that Kepa should be Spain's number one goalkeeper ahead of David De Gea and Unai Simon.

This may come as a suprise as Kepa hasn't been Chelsea's first choice since the arrival of Mendy last summer but he has proven his worth in cup competitions in recent months.

Kepa put in a fine performance in the UEFA Super Cup off the bench, saving several penalties in a shoot-out win.

The FA Cup saw Kepa save another penalty in extra-time against Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round.

He also proved his worth in the Premier League whilst Mendy was at the Africa Cup of Nations, which Senegal progressed to win due to his final penalty save.

The Club World Cup saw Kepa's form continue, keeping Chelsea ahead with some fantastic saves in a 1-0 semi-final win over Al Hilal.

“We’re very happy. This was our target, to be in the final on Saturday. We faced a very tough opponent, we knew we would. We did it, but the game was very hard,” Kepa said on reaching the final.

Chelsea will be hoping to lift the trophy for the first time in their history on Saturday and Kepa could be involved once again.



