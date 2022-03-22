Report: Chelsea Bidders Left Frustrated as Raine Delay Shortlist Announcement

Bidders for Chelsea have been left frustrated by the lack of communication from Raine since Friday's takeover deadline, according to reports.

Raine Group are an American merchant bank who are overseeing the sale of Chelsea, and set a deadline of 9pm (UK) last Friday for final bids to be submitted.

An announcement on who had made the three to four party shortlist was expected on Monday or Tuesday, however bidders were still yet to hear from the bank on Tuesday.

As per the Telegraph, it has left some some frustrated by the lack of communication since Friday’s deadline for offers.

IMAGO / PA Images

New claims confirmed a decision will be made and delivered by Thursday morning at the latest.

A decision on who has won the race for the takeover could then be made in the second week of April once they review the shortlist of four.

The preferred bidders have been 'effectively chosen' by the club who have been offering input into the review process. Those members of the board include chairman Bruce Buck, and directors Eugene Tenenbaum and Marina Granovskaia.

IMAGO / PA Images

Raine are keen to get a sale completed before the beginning of May, and it has been further revealed why there has been delays in getting back to bidders over the final shortlist.

According to PA News Agency, due to the complex nature of the bids and sheer volume of information left Raine opting to take more time putting together the shortlist.

