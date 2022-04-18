Report: Chelsea Bidders Monitoring AS Monaco's Paul Mitchell for Technical Director Role

Two of the final shortlisted bidders for Chelsea are believed to be closely monitoring Paul Mitchell’s situation at AS Monaco and could contact him regarding the technical director’s role if they take control at Stamford Bridge.

Todd Boehly's consortium, Sir Martin Broughton's consortium and Stephen Pagliuca's group are the final three as one is likely to be named the next owner of Chelsea, succeeding Roman Abramovich.

As per the Athletic, two of the three are monitoring Mitchell, the current AS Monaco Sporting Director, and could offer him a role if they are successful in their bid.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Mitchell succeeded former Chelsea director Michael Emenalo in France and previously held roles at MK Dons, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig.

Recent speculation has indicated Mitchell was set to depart after a change in the political climate around the club, and Chelsea could swoop in under new ownership to bring him to the club.

He has two years left on his current deal but is believed to be critical to the AS Monaco project, which he has overseen a rebuild of.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

It remains to be seen as to whether he would be interested in a move to Chelsea and what a potential signing would mean for the likes of Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech.

A sale of the club is set to be concluded by May as Chelsea enter the final stage of the sale process, with Raine Group set to submit their preferred bidder to the Government in the coming weeks.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube