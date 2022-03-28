Report: Chelsea Bidders Todd Boehly and Ricketts Family Fans of Liverpool's FSG Model

Prospective Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and the Ricketts family are said to be fans of Liverpool's Fenway Sports Group ownership model, according to reports.

Ever since Roman Abramovich's sanctioning by the UK government, the Blues have been up for sale, with American merchant bank, the Raine Group, accepting bids on behalf of the club.

A number of bidders have been shortlisted as favourites to take over the club and both Boehly and the Ricketts are said to have made the list.

As reported by the Athletic, both the Ricketts family, as well as Boehly, are admire the work done by Fenway Sports Group at Liverpool.

The Athletic states that the two bidding parties 'broadly agree with the principle of growing sustainability and employing data to find a competitive edge.'

Both parties are owners of American baseball teams with Boehly part of the group that bought the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012. The Ricketts, on the other hand, own the Chicago Cubs side.

The family then went on to buy the land surrounding the team's Wrigley Field stadium and transformed the zone into an entertainment village.

They could replicate their work with the area that surrounds Stamford Bridge in west London.

The report by the Athletic goes on to state that Boehly likens himself to Chelsea's Thiago Silva, arguing he is 'always two or three steps ahead of the competition.'

As Chelsea search for their next owner, they will rest assured that whoever it is, plans for club expansion and growth remain at the forefront of the project.

