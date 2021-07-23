Report: Chelsea Board Believe Thomas Tuchel is the 'Real Deal' as They Back the Manager

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Chelsea Board Believe Thomas Tuchel is the 'Real Deal' Ahead of New Season

The board are set to back the manager.
The Chelsea heirarchy believe Thomas Tuchel is the 'real deal' and can get the best out of the dressing room ahead of the new season.

The manager took over in January and impressed, leading Chelsea to a top four finish and Champions League win.

As per The Athletic, Tuchel is seen as the 'real deal' and can get the best out of his players.

The German penned a contract extension until 2024 back in May and the Blues are planning for the season ahead with the German.

Chelsea are ready to mount a Premier League title challenge next season following their Champions League triumph. They are now looking to head into the transfer market to bolster their already quality-filled squad as the board back the manager.

 Chelsea are keen on a new centre-forward - Erling Haaland is their main target. A 'top class' number nine is a 'priority' for Chelsea this summer.

Haaland would cost the Blues around £150 million, which Abramovich is reportedly willing to pay to bring him to west London, showing their commitment to Tuchel. 

The manager is looking to boost his squad ahead of next season and opened up on who the club need.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Report: Chelsea Board Believe Thomas Tuchel is the 'Real Deal' as They Back the Manager

