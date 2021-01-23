Report: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard set to be given time till end of season

Frank Lampard is in line to be given time until the end of the season to prove his metal as Chelsea manager and the board are expected to then make a decision on his future.

The boss' future at Stamford Bridge has been hanging by the thread since the turn of the year, following a disastrous run of results that has seen Chelsea slip to eighth place in the league table, 11 points adrift of league leaders, Manchester United.

According to Christian Falk, despite Chelsea's recent slump, Lampard could end up retaining the job till the end of this campaign.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and director, Marina Granovskaia, have reportedly begun looking for potential replacements for the under-fire Englishman. However, as per Falk, Massimiliano Allegri, who has been tipped to succeed Lampard at the helm, isn't on the board's shortlist.

Falk also reported that ex-PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is the board's preferred choice should they axe Lampard in the foreseeable future while Ralf Rangnick remains a back-up option.

Chelsea appear to be lacking a system of play despite the wealth of attacking talent at Lampard's disposal. Lampard has failed to bring the best out of a host of his big-money summer signings, including Kai Havertz and the goal-shy Timo Werner.

It's been reported recently that a number of figures in the dressing room are 'confused' by Lampard's method of repeatedly changing his starting XI and believe that his failure to identify his best team is playing part in Chelsea's struggles on the pitch.

The pressure has been mounting on Lampard over the past few weeks and there were calls for him to be sacked following Tuesday's 2-0 at the hands of Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side.

Chelsea are in a purple patch - five defeats in their last eight in the Premier League, it's a concerning look for the Blues right now.

The coming months will prove to be arguably the most crucial ones in Lampard's young managerial career as it appears to be his final shot at saving his job at the club where he served for 13 years as a player.

