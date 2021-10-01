Report: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Attracting Interest From Barcelona

Barcelona are showing interest in Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as a potential replacement for Ronald Koeman, according to reports.

Koeman is under pressure at the Spanish side, but remains in charge despite an uncertain future.

"I know that it always depends on the results; it is the most normal thing. My intention is to follow the plan. The club has not told me anything," said Koeman on Friday regarding his future.

The likes of Andrea Pirlo and Xavi have been linked with the job at the Camp Nou, but two new names have joined the list, as per Mundo Deportivo in Spain, via Sport Witness.

Tuchel and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp are two managers the president, Joan Laporta, likes with Tuchel being the manager Laporta 'likes the most'.

Tuchel's deal runs until 2024 and it would be incredibly unlikely for the German to leave Chelsea on his own accord for Barcelona next summer.

He is seen by Barcelona as a ‘modern coach, well prepared for high competition, a great scholar’ and someone ‘who knows how to motivate his players a lot and well’.

The Chelsea boss is 'powerfully drawing the attention' of Barcelona but Roman Abramovich would no doubt not sanction the German leaving for the Catalan club, unless he opts to sack Tuchel himself.

