October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

sipa_35236800
News

Report: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Attracting Interest From Barcelona

44 seconds ago
sipa_35197810
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund Monitoring Timo Werner's Situation At Chelsea

17 minutes ago
sipa_35184802
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Southampton: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

2 hours ago
sipa_32137194
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

2 hours ago
sipa_34596352
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Trevoh Chalobah’s Knock On Thomas Tuchel's Door Will Be Getting Louder & Louder

3 hours ago
Sule cover 2
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Remain Interested in Bayern Munich Defender Niklas Sule on Free Transfer

4 hours ago
sipa_35254948
Transfer News

Report: Bayer Leverkusen Director Provides Update on Chelsea Target

3 hours ago
sipa_35186674
Transfer News

Report: The Reason Why Timo Werner is Set to 'Reassess' His Chelsea Future

17 hours ago
Publish date:

Report: Barcelona 'Like' Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Amid Ronald Koeman's Uncertain Future

Author:

Barcelona are showing interest in Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel as a potential replacement for Ronald Koeman, according to reports.

Koeman is under pressure at the Spanish side, but remains in charge despite an uncertain future. 

"I know that it always depends on the results; it is the most normal thing. My intention is to follow the plan. The club has not told me anything," said Koeman on Friday regarding his future.

The likes of Andrea Pirlo and Xavi have been linked with the job at the Camp Nou, but two new names have joined the list, as per Mundo Deportivo in Spain, via Sport Witness.

Tuchel and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp are two managers the president, Joan Laporta, likes with Tuchel being the manager Laporta 'likes the most'.

sipa_35323872

Tuchel's deal runs until 2024 and it would be incredibly unlikely for the German to leave Chelsea on his own accord for Barcelona next summer. 

He is seen by Barcelona as a ‘modern coach, well prepared for high competition, a great scholar’ and someone ‘who knows how to motivate his players a lot and well’.

The Chelsea boss is 'powerfully drawing the attention' of Barcelona but Roman Abramovich would no doubt not sanction the German leaving for the Catalan club, unless he opts to sack Tuchel himself. 

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube