Report: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Impressed By Quartet in Pre-Season Training

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been excited by the displays of four players who stood out of the pack in pre-season training, according to reports.

The 47-year-old has worked alongside several academy stars and players returning from loan spells as he awaits the return of more first-team stars who took part in the European Championships and Copa America.

While the Champions League winners have allowed a few players to leave on loan or permanently, there are a handful of fringe players who are aiming to impress Tuchel ahead of the new campaign.

According to Football.London, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Armando Broja and Dujon Sterling have all impressed the German boss with their displays in pre-season training.

Tuchel have previously stated that the performances of squad players could weigh in on whether they are sent out on loan next term, or if they could help the first-team by staying at Stamford Bridge.

It is unlikely that many fringe players will be promoted to the senior team, but a series of eye-catching displays over the next month could convince the ex-Borussia Dortmund man to include a few players in his plans for the coming 12 months.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on working with players returning from loan

"I have never had that (so many loan players at his disposal) before. That was new, I was not scared about it, but I was curious to see how the mentality is because don't forget, some of them leave their families behind, some of them want to stay in their loan clubs, some of them have not that possibility.

"It’s a very positive group, hardworking, full of desire to learn, hungry in every training session and ready to go. It's such a good mix with the five or six guys who were with us here in the last half-a-year.

"I don't judge on where they (players) come from or what their history is, or what they earn or what their status is. I'm in charge of this group so they get my 100 per cent. I give my everything, they give it back, they make me smile, I give even more, that makes them smile, they give even more.

"These guys are full of talent, and now it's on us to push them to their highest level possible. Then, we will decide is this in the moment good enough for us, does this help us, is it better for the player to go on loan or get sold. This comes as the last step in this give and take."

